Barr slaps down Democrat claim that he ended Biden corruption investigation: ‘Not true’

Former Attorney General Bill Barr is denying a claim by Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin that he and his handpicked prosecutor spiked a corruption allegation into Joe Biden and ended the investigation due to a lack of evidence.

“It’s not true,” Barr told The Federalist on Tuesday. “It wasn’t closed down. On the contrary, it was sent to Delaware for further investigation.”

Barr was responding to a comment from Raskin this week claiming that Barr’s office investigated a claim during the Trump administration from a confidential human source in an FD-1023 document alleging that Biden as vice president was involved in a criminal bribery scheme in exchange for policy favors.

Raskin claimed that Barr “spent the summer” with his team of prosecutors looking into the claim “determined there was no grounds to escalate from an initial assessment to a preliminary investigation” and “called an end” to the investigation due to lack of suspicion of “criminal activity.”

In a press release, Raskin called the tip “debunked.”

Raskin’s office directed Fox News Digital to the Oversight Committee Democratic Communications Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The FBI tip in that FD-1023 is now at the center of an investigation led by Republican House Oversight Chairman James Comer, who said on Monday he will begin the process of holding FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt for what he says is a lack of compliance by the bureau to turn over the physical form to the committee.

Wray allowed Comer and Raskin to view the document in a secure sensitive compartmented information facility shortly before Raskin made his comments about Barr to the press, but Republicans argue the FBI has not fully complied with their subpoena.

The FBI, on Monday, said the move to hold the FBI director in contempt is unwarranted, as the bureau has “continually demonstrated its commitment to accommodate the committee’s request, including by producing the document in a reading room at the U.S. Capitol.”

“This commonsense safeguard is often employed in response to congressional requests and in court proceedings to protect important concerns, such as the physical safety of sources and the integrity of investigations,” the FBI said in a statement. “The escalation to a contempt vote under these circumstances is unwarranted.”

Meanwhile, Comer said FBI officials confirmed Monday that the unclassified FBI-generated record “has not been disproven and is currently being used in an ongoing investigation by a confidential human source who provided information about the vice president by being involved in a criminal bribery scheme is a trusted, highly credible informant who has been used by the FBI for over ten years and has been paid over 6 figures.”

Republcan Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, also a member of the House Oversight Committee, said on Monday that the FBI is “afraid” the informant accusing President Biden of having been involved in a criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national while vice president could be “killed” if unmasked.

