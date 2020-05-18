Barr says he does not expect criminal investigation of Obama or Biden as result of Durham probe

Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday said he does not expect U.S. Attorney John Durham’s review into the origins of the Russia probe will lead to a “criminal investigation” of either former President Barack Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden — while noting that their concern of “potential criminality” in the conduct of that probe is “focused on others.”

Barr, during a press conference on Monday, spoke at length about Durham investigation. He said he has a “general idea” of how the investigation is going, and confirmed that “some aspects are being investigated as potential crimes.”

Barr did say, however, that “not every abuse of power, no matter how outrageous, is necessarily a federal crime.”

“As for President Obama and Vice President Biden, whatever their level of involvement based on what I know, I don’t expect Durham’s work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man,” Barr said. “Our concern of potential criminality is focused on others.”

This comes after both Obama and Biden have faced heightened criticism from Republicans for any potential role in the early stages of the probe. Trump last week even called for Obama to be called to testify.