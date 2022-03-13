Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Barack Obama announced Sunday he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative,” Obama said in a tweet.

“It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down,” the former president added.

This story is breaking and will be updated.