Bar owner pushes back on Minnesota governor’s lockdown orders: 'I’m not gonna back down from tyranny'

A Minnesota bar owner is pushing back against the governor’s coronavirus restrictions while facing fines for defying the mandates.

“The governor, you know, applied unlawful and unconstitutional mandates that we can’t be open, indoor or outside,” Havens Garden owner Larvita McFarquhar told “Outnumbered Overtime.” “We can’t have anyone in our restaurants. We’re only allowed to do drive-thru, which I do not have, or they could pick up. That’s what he’s trying to do to restaurants right now and bars.”

A bar-restaurant hybrid, Havens Garden is located in Lynd, a small town 160 miles away from Minneapolis. Although she faces possible fines, McFarquhar said she is “not backing down to tyranny” from Gov. Tim Walz, who announced sweeping coronavirus restrictions last month to combat its spread.

JUSTICE ALITO: MAIL-IN BALLOTS RECEIVED AFTER ELECTION DAY IN PENNSYLVANIA MUST BE KEPT SEPARATE

McFarquhar claimed to have “tried to follow the protocols that were mandated.” She said that the business practiced “following all of them,” including “six feet distancing.” However, McFarquhar said that she does “not mandate or tell people they have to wear a mask.”

“If they want to wear a mask, they’re more than welcome to,” she said. “If they come without a mask, they’re more than welcome to. We’re not going to police people on wearing a mask or not wearing a face covering when the science doesn’t support it. We’re here to be open, let people know that we care, that we are going to do the distancing. Do what makes sense.”

McFarquhar, who owns two businesses, including the restaurant, vowed to take the “fight” against the coronavirus lockdown “all the way.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m not closing my doors for anything. A governor cannot shut down businesses at a whim. He cannot pick and choose who is a winner,” she said.