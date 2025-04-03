Ban on taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners sparks Dem walkout in Georgia House vote

Georgia state House Democrats staged a walkout to protest a vote on a bill headed to the governor’s desk for his signature prohibiting taxpayer-funded sex change surgeries for inmates.

The bill passed on a 100-2 vote, and both recorded no votes were from Democrats.

The legislation, SB 185, sponsored by Republican state Sen. Randy Robertson, bars the Georgia Department of Corrections from providing taxpayer-funded transgender medical treatments, including surgeries and hormonal treatments, to prison inmates. Robertson contends there are about five inmates incarcerated in the DOC that receive treatments.

The bill now heads to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk for his signature.

“This disappointing stunt underscores a troubling disconnect between Democrats and the values of the people they serve,” Republican House Majority Whip James Burchett told Fox News Digital. “They knew they had no response to the substance of the bill. So, rather than debate its merits, they chose to abandon their duties by leaving the chamber.”

However, Democratic House Whip Sam Park contended it was Republicans playing politics, not Democrats.

“Republicans continue to waste time on their manufactured culture wars while Georgians struggle with increasing costs of housing, food, healthcare and an increasingly uncertain economy due to Republican leadership in D.C.,” Park said. “We walked out to make it clear: Georgia Democrats are here to fight for working families, not political distractions.”

Georgia Republicans have taken an aggressive approach toward transgender issues this legislative session with the introduction of several bills that seek to align with President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

Some of those bills, in addition to SB 185, include blocking taxpayer-funded medical treatments for state employees, prohibitions on prescribing puberty blockers to minors and a ban on biological males competing in girls high school sports.

It’s unclear how much cosmetic or surgical transgender treatments cost each taxpayer in Georgia, but the Gender Confirmation Center estimates alterations can be anywhere from $8,000 to $50,000, depending on the type of procedure.

Other states this year have moved to introduce similar bills banning taxpayer-funded transgender treatments for inmates, including Utah and Kentucky. California was among the first states to provide transgender procedures for prison inmates in 2017 after a legal battle launched by an inmate two years earlier.

In January and February 2025, Trump signed executive orders rolling back federally-funded “gender ideology” initiatives. These orders define “sex” strictly as male or female, mandate federal agencies to conform to this definition and prohibit transgender individuals from using single-sex federally-funded facilities. They also prevent federally funded transgender treatments for both inmates and minors and ban biological males from competing in women’s sports.

“Yesterday’s walkout by Georgia Democrats during a vote to ban taxpayer-funded sex reassignment surgeries for prisoners is a disgraceful display of misplaced priorities,” Rep. Houston Gaines, vice chairman of the Georgia House Majority Caucus, said.

“By storming out of the legislative session, these lawmakers abandoned their duty to represent their constituents and engage in the democratic process, all to grandstand over an issue that most Georgians find absurd.”