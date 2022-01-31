NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baltimore’s top prosecutor, Marilyn Mosby, is expected to make her first court appearance this week on federal charges alleging she lied about experiencing COVID-19-related financial hardships to draw from a city fund and made false statements on mortgage applications to purchase vacation homes in Florida.

Mosby, sworn in as the 25th State’s Attorney for Baltimore at the start of 2015, has refused to resign over the federal indictment handed down earlier this month. The 41-year-old is expected to appear for her arraignment this week in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, Fox 45 of Baltimore reported.

It remains unclear what plea she plans to enter. A grand jury on Jan. 13 returned an indictment for Mosby on federal charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications relating to the purchases of two vacation homes in Florida, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron announced.

Mosby’s gross salary in 2020 was $247,956, and it was never reduced, according to the indictment.

Yet, she still requested coronavirus-related withdrawals in the amounts of $40,000 and $50,000 from the City of Baltimore’s deferred compensation plans. She allegedly falsely verified that she met at least one of the qualifications for a distribution as defined under the CARES Act.

Mosby is also accused of making false statements in applications for a $490,500 mortgage to purchase a home in Kissimmee, Fla., and for a $428,400 mortgage to purchase a condominium in Long Boat Key, Fla.

She allegedly failed to disclose that she and her husband, Nick Mosby, president of the Baltimore City Council, also allegedly had unpaid federal taxes in the amount of $45,022 or that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) had placed a lien against all property and rights to property for that amount. Nick Mosby is not charged in the case.

Marilyn Mosby also allegedly falsely executed a “second home rider” on the Kissimmee vacation home so that she could obtain a lower interest rate on the mortgage for the property.

