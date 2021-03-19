Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby, once championed by VP Harris, now target of federal investigation

State’s Attorney for Baltimore Marilyn Mosby, whose career was boosted by Vice President Kamala Harris, is now facing a federal investigation with a number of subpoenas.

Baltimore power couple Marilyn and Nick Mosby are the target of a federal grand jury investigation, with investigators issuing multiple subpoenas, including one to the Union Baptist Church, documents obtained by FOX45 show. Nick Mosby is the president of the Baltimore City Council.

Investigators served the church a subpoena, probing if the Mosbys had donated to the church and, if so, how much. Robert Fulton Dashiell, the Union Baptist Church’s attorney, confirmed the investigation, telling FOX45 that the Mosbys’ donation was below $200.

“I spend more monthly at Starbucks than the Mosbys gave during the time period,” said Dashiell.

The Mosbys had a lien filed against their home by the IRS in October 2020 regarding $45,000 of unpaid taxes.

Nick Mosby gave a statement defending himself, saying that he had been in talks with the IRS for half a decade because of the “tax consequences of an early withdrawal from [his] retirement savings plan.”

“I have been in ongoing conversations with the IRS for five years about the tax consequences of an early withdrawal from my retirement savings plan, which I did to support unplanned expenses after a series of family tragedies,” said Mosby. “I expect to have the issue resolved in the coming days.”

The Mosbys’ attorney gave a statement after the revelation, mimicking former President Donald Trump’s “witch hunt” calls in regards to the Mosby investigation.

“On behalf of Nick and Marilyn Mosby, my clients are progressive change agents, making them unfair targets of unnecessary scrutiny by federal investigators,” said the attorney. “Nevertheless, I can assure you and the people of Baltimore, they have done nothing illegal, inappropriate or unlawful. This is a political witch hunt in its purest form, and both of them will vigorously, and fully defend themselves.”

The couple’s attorney also said that they had advised the pair to “refrain” from making further comments to the media.

“In the interim, I’ve advised them to refrain from making any further comments, on these matters,” said the attorney. “As they’ve done with every other baseless charge and investigation lodged against them, they have every intent to fully cooperate with the investigation, to fight for the truth to come out, while continuing to fight for the citizens of a city that they both love, and are blessed to serve.”

Marilyn Mosby’s career path was assisted by Vice President Harris.

In a post from September 2019, Marilyn Mosby posted a picture of her with her husband and Harris at the Congressional Black Caucus dinner in Phoenix, Arizona.

The VP also fundraised for Marily Mosby, joining Mosby and House Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., in lauding the former city prosecutor’s 2017 fundraiser in Los Angeles.

“When we march and we shout about what we need to do to reform the criminal justice system we better understand that we gotta march and shout with our paychecks and all of the work that we can do to actually make sure that somebody like Marilyn Mosby gets reelected into that office, to not only get convictions, but have convictions,” said Harris.

“There are a lot of people who are highly critical of her because she heard the voices of the people and said, ‘Even if I can’t win I’m going to do the right thing,’” continued the vice president. “It’s going to be rough. It’s going to be tough. … She cannot fail and I know she will not fail.”

“You’re very special because you have courage. You have done something extraordinary,” said Waters. “To be elected at a time in the history of this country when all of this turmoil is going on and to do what she did, I was just overwhelmed with her courage.”

Mosby also wished the veep a happy birthday on Twitter in 2017, when Harris was still a senator.

Additionally, Nick Mosby posted a picture in 2019 with a caption referring to Harris as “Shirley Chisholm’s wildest dream.”

Rep. Shirley Chisholm made history as the first Black woman elected to Congress as well as the first African-American in U.S. history to run for president on a major party ticket.

“[Harris], thank you for being Shirley Chisholm’s wildest dream and my daughters aspirations!” wrote Mosby.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment regarding Harris’ support of the Mosbys.

Fox News’ Cameron Cawthorne contributed to this report.