Babydog bridges ‘pawtisan’ divide in the Senate on social media: ‘She knows no political bias’

One senator’s pooch is digging up “bipawtisan” goodwill on Capitol Hill this week.

Babydog Justice, famous sidekick to West Virginia Republican Sen. Jim Justice, visited the Senate Thursday, and senators across the political spectrum couldn’t hold back their appreciation.

Rolled along in her soft-sided wagon, the English bulldog canine ambassador is a welcome sight in the Senate chambers.

Babydog took to X to share a post meeting four senators who work with her famous dad, saying, “Loved getting some bipawtisan pets by the Senate floor today!”

Babydog was photographed with Republican and Democratic senators alike, including Democrats Ruben Gallego of Arizona and John Fetterman of Pennsylvania.

One eager commentator wrote, “The real senate majority leader.”

Sen. Jon Hustsed, R-Ohio, also posted a photo of the lovable pooch, writing, “Just another day at work for Ohio’s four-footed neighbor, Baby Dog.”

“Babydog is happy to be pet by anyone that comes along – she shows no political bias, especially if treats are involved,” Justice told Fox News Digital.

“She loves coming with me over to the Senate floor, where senators can walk off and immediately come to visit with her. I think if Babydog moderated spending discussions going on around here, we might get more across the finish line. There is no doubt in my mind that both sides of the aisle agree Babydog as Senator No. 101 is the most popular member in Congress.”

Babydog sparked headlines nationally last year at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where she took the Fiserv Forumstage with Justice, who was West Virginia’s governor at the time.

“I know that a lot of you want to meet my little buddy. So, if Babydog could come on out here,” Justice said before the crowd erupted in cheers.

The 5-year-old pooch was a fixture on the campaign trail with Justice and has shown no signs of ending her support for her dad now that he’s in the Senate.

Her official X account bio says, “My favorite things are @JimJustice_WV, Wendy’s nuggets, riding shotgun in dad’s Suburban, and napping.”

Justice successfully flipped his seat for the GOP after longtime Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin announced he would not seek re-election last year.

Justice received 68.8% of the vote after gaining a key endorsement from President Donald Trump.