Ayanna Pressley tweets, then deletes, support for Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., a member of “The Squad,” rushed to celebrate Will Smith when he slapped Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars.

Yet Pressley appears to have deleted the tweet mere minutes later.

After Rock made a joke about a sequel to “G.I. Jane,” apparently referring to Pinkett Smith’s bald head, Smith reportedly rushed on stage, slapped Rock in the face, and then returned to his seat.

OSCARS: WILL SMITH SLAPS CHRIS ROCK OVER JADA PINKETT SMITH JOKE

Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggle with hair loss.

Pressley appeared to identify with Pinkett Smith in her tweet. She used the word Alopecia, the medical term for bald.

“#Alopecia nation stand up!” the congresswoman tweeted. “Thank you #WillSmith Shout out to all the husbands who defend their wives living with alopecia in the face of daily ignorance & insults.”

“Women with baldness are for the real men only only [sic],” Pressley added. “Boys need not apply.”

Pressley’s office did not immediately respond to an after-hours request for comment from Fox News Digital.