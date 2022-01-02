Ayanna Pressley joins long list of Dem lawmakers testing positive for coronavirus

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley announced she tested positive for the coronavirus in a breakthrough case.

“After experiencing COVID-like symptoms, this morning I received a positive, breakthrough COVID-19 test result. Thankfully, my symptoms are relatively mild, and I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted,” Pressley said in a statement Friday.

Pressley joins a long list of lawmakers who have recently tested positive for COVID as the omicron variant of the virus spreads across the country. Democrats Rep. Barbara Lee, Rep. Antonio Delgado, Rep. James E. Clyburn, Rep. Jan Schakowsky, Sen. Chris Coons, Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele, Rep. Bobby L. Rush, Rep. Doris Matsui, Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. all tested positive for the coronavirus since Dec. 21. Republican New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis tested positive on Dec. 20, while other lawmakers of both parties tested positive in the days before.

“Vaccines save lives. With this unprecedented pandemic continuing to rage, I am deeply grateful for the scientists, researchers, and frontline healthcare workers who have worked tirelessly to develop vaccines that are safe and effective, and ensure that our communities are protected,” Pressley added in her statement.

The Massachusetts Democrat has been a supporter of mask and vaccine mandates, and called on Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to reinstate an indoor mask mandate in the state on Dec. 21. She said Baker’s advisory that residents wear masks while indoors “falls well short.“

Her office did not immediately respond to Fox News request for comment if the lawmaker wore masks, socially distanced and followed other CDC recommendations ahead of her testing positive.

The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has spiked in recent days. The average number of daily cases sits at 386,920 as of Saturday, the New York Times reported.

“I encourage everyone to do their part by getting vaccinated, boosted and masking up. I wish everyone a safe and happy new year and look forward to continuing to fight for the robust relief our communities in the Massachusetts 7th need and deserve,” Pressley concluded in her statement Friday.