Atlanta Press Club preps for Warnock-Loeffler debate, its 'biggest event ever'

The woman in charge of the Sunday debate between Georgia Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Sen. Kelly Loeffler said in an interview with Fox News on Thursday that she hopes for a civil exchange between the two in what she said will be the Atlanta Press Club’s (APC) “biggest event ever.”

APC Debate Committee chair Maria Saporta said she believes the moderator, FOX 5 Atlanta anchor Russ Spencer, will be able to keep the event with Loeffler, a Republican, and Warnock, a Democrat, productive and from devolving into a scene similar to the first presidential debate. The candidates are in a food fight of a campaign, with Loeffler leveling attacks against “Radical Raphael” and Warnock accusing Loeffler of “profiting off the pandemic.”

“We usually have a strong moderator who is able to prevent things from getting out of hand… The first presidential debate was something that no one was prepared to face. But we’ve had several debates since and I would say they were maybe not as civil … as I wanted them to be. But the moderators were able to control the conversation,” Saporta said.

The debate can be viewed on Fox News Channel Sunday, beginning with pre-debate coverage at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Saporta said, “Russ has been a great moderator for us in the past.” She added that at one point, when a gubernatorial candidate was not going to show up for a debate, he convinced FOX 5 to air a one-person debate, which ultimately resulted in that candidate showing up.

Saporta also talked about the decision by Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., to skip the Sunday event – and the APC’s decision to go forward with a half-hour forum with just his challenger, Jon Ossoff, and an empty podium representing the senator.

She said the APC still hopes Perdue will show up, even if at the “last minute.” She said the empty podium is the club’s “strongest lever” to get candidates to participate in debates when they might otherwise make a “political calculus” that attending is not in their best interest.

“We have left the door open for him to join us because our goal … it’s much better to have a two-person debate than a one-person debate,” Saporta said. “We don’t punish the one person who is willing to join us by canceling the debate, we give them an opportunity to face questions from journalists, it’s not a cakewalk.”

Saporta continued: “The empty podium speaks volumes about, you know, our political leaders. In my mind, it’s our strongest lever we have had to get people to participate in our debates… It’s always distressing to me when an incumbent, especially, is not willing to appear. You know, if you can’t be in a professional debate with your opponent, then, you know, why are you running for public service?”

Saporta emphasized that “we pride ourselves on running very professional and fair debates.”

The Perdue campaign, in declining to debate, has not criticized the APC, but rather Ossoff himself, saying the candidate lied in previous forums that were held before the general election, which Perdue did participate in.

“We’ve already had two debates in this election. In each, Ossoff lied repeatedly, and of course the media failed to hold him accountable,” Perdue communications director John Burke said in a previous statement.

“He refused to talk about the issues and could not defend his radical socialist agenda. If Ossoff wants to keep lying to Georgians on TV, he will have to use his out-of-state money to pay for it,” Burke continued.

The APC debate rules are rather unique compared to debates most viewers might be used to in presidential primaries or general elections.

There is one moderator and two “panelists.” The panelists ask the questions while the moderator’s job is to control the overall flow of the debate and determine when a rebuttal is appropriate. The panelists for Sunday are Lisa Rayam, Atlanta NPR “Morning Edition” host and senior producer, and Greg Bluestein, Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter.

In addition, the candidates are afforded the opportunity to ask questions to each other, something that Saporta believes adds value to the event.

“One of the best parts of our debates, I tend to think, is we allow candidates to ask questions to each other as well,” she said. “So that also gives the candidates an opportunity to really, instead of just attack ads on TV to, you know, look their opponent in the eye and say, ‘Hey, what about this?’ And then the opponent has the opportunity to respond.”

Saporta added: “Whatever we can do to contribute to constructive dialogue is my hope.”

Saporta says the goal of the Loudermilk-Young Debate Series is embodied in the two men it is named after, conservative businessman Charlie Loudermilk and former Atlanta Democrat Mayor Andrew Young. The two are close friends, and Saporta asked Loudermilk to allow her to name the debate series after their friendship after he in 2011 pledged $1 million every election year to fund the debates.

“I went to Charlie and I said, you know, there are lots of things in this town named after you and there are lots of things in this town named after Andy. But there’s nothing in this town that’s named after your unique friendship,” she said. “Their friendship symbolizes what we hope to accomplish with the debates… At this very volatile and polarizing time in our political landscape, you know, I’m hoping our debates can provide a forum where you can have a good exchange of ideas.”