Atlanta pedal pub vehicle rolls over causing ‘mass casualty incident’, 16 injured

Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a crash in Atlanta that reportedly injured over a dozen people.

WAGA-TV reported that a pedal pub crashed in Atlanta’s midtown area leaving a total of 16 people injured.

“This was a single vehicle accident,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “A ‘pedal pub’ with multiple passengers was trying to negotiate a turn but was apparently going too fast and turned over. A number of people were injured but nobody was critical.”

This is a developing story check back for updates