Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she tested positive for coronavirus

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday she tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor said in a tweet she has exhibited no symptoms.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive,” Bottoms, 50, wrote on Twitter.

Bottoms’ state of Georgia saw 1,548 new coronavirus cases Monday and 18 deaths, for a total of 97,064 cases and 2,878 deaths.

Bottoms, a possible Democratic vice presidential contender for Joe Biden, has been publicly dealing with the fallout from numerous protests in her city after a Black man, Rayshard Brooks, was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer.

She delivered an impassioned press conference Sunday night, issuing a full-throated call for citizens to stop “shooting each other up on our streets,” after an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed on the Fourth of July near the Wendy’s where Brooks was shot.

KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS: 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT BIDEN’S POSSIBLE DEMOCRATIC VP CONTENDER

“Enough is enough,” Bottoms said. “Enough is enough. We have talked about this movement that’s happening across America and this moment in time when we have the ears and the interests of people across this country and across this globe who are saying they want to see change. But the difference in this moment in time with the civil rights movement — in the civil rights movement, there was a defined, common enemy. We’re fighting the enemy within when we are shooting each other up on our streets.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She said the protesters occupying the Wendy’s where Brooks was killed would be ordered to go home.