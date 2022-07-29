Assault weapons ban passed in House of Representatives
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
The House of Representatives voted to pass an assault weapons ban Friday evening, with legislators narrowly approving the bill with a 217-213 vote.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The legislation will now head to the Senate, where it’s unlikely to break the filibuster.
Two Republicans, Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn., and Chris Jacobs, R-N.Y., broke with their party to vote yes on the bill. Three Democrats, Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas; Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, and Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wisc. broke with their party to vote no.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.