Assault weapons ban passed in House of Representatives

The House of Representatives voted to pass an assault weapons ban Friday evening, with legislators narrowly approving the bill with a 217-213 vote.

The legislation will now head to the Senate, where it’s unlikely to break the filibuster.

Two Republicans, Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn., and Chris Jacobs, R-N.Y., broke with their party to vote yes on the bill. Three Democrats, Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas; Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, and Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wisc. broke with their party to vote no.

