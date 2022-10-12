As races tighten, the majority of voters in key midterm state support restrictions on abortion: Poll

The closely watched midterm races in Georgia are tightening just four weeks before the November 8 election, according to a new poll that shows abortion is the leading issue over inflation among Democratic voters.

A new Quinnipiac University survey found that inflation is the top most important issue to 43% of likely voters in Georgia, while abortion was of top concern to only 14% and election laws to 11% of respondents.

Among likely Democratic voters in Georgia, however, abortion was the most important to 27%, election laws were most crucial for 17%, and gun violence to 13%. With prices remaining high across the country, inflation was only of top concern to 12% of Democratic respondents in the Peach State.

The poll found that inflation was the issue of priority among 42% of likely Independent voters in the state, while election laws were most important to 14% and abortion issues to only 13%. Inflation was also top of mind to 72% of likely Republican voters. No other issue, including abortion, was important to over 10% of the GOP voters.

Around 84% of all voters said it is somewhat or very important that a midterm candidate share their view on abortion.

According to the poll, a plurality of Georgians, 30%, think that abortion should be illegal with exceptions for rape, incest, or to save the mother’s life, and 9% think that it should be prohibited in all cases. About 28% believe abortion should be legal with some restrictions, while 29% of likely voters in Georgia think that it should be legal without limitations.

Fox News Digital recently reached out to Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., asking him if he supports any limitations on abortion, but he did not respond to the request for comment.

Warnock maintains his lead in the state’s Senate race over Republican Hershel Walker, 52% to 45%. Walker’s support is down 1% from a September poll from the University tracking the race.

Despite trailing behind his Democratic challenger with voter support, 77% believe that if elected, Walker would best handle the issue of inflation, while 89% think Warnock is the best candidate to handle abortion.

Tim Malloy, a Quinnipiac University polling analyst, said that despite recent controversies surrounding Walker, he “still has a shot” at defeating Warnock and securing the Senate seat this fall.

“With time running out to get to the metaphorical goal line of November 8th and despite repeated penalty flags flying at his honesty and integrity, Herschel Walker is down by seven in the 4th quarter and still has a shot against incumbent Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s Senate race,” Malloy said regarding the new polling data.

Walker, who is pro-life, was recently alleged to have paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion 13 years ago, but has continuously denied these claims telling Fox News’ Hannity that it was “a flat-out lie.”

Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga., is leading the state’s gubernatorial race by one percentage point over Abrams, 50% to 49%. The new data finds Abrams is up one percentage point from a September poll.

Despite the majority of voters in Georgia supporting restrictions on abortion, Abrams has been vocal about her pro-abortion views, recently facing backlash for claiming that a fetal heartbeat was simply a manufactured sound. “There is no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks. It is a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman’s body,” she said during a speech.

President Biden received 44% job approval rating among Georgians.

The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted from October 7 – 19 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.