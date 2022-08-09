As Inflation Reduction Act moves through Congress, Americans weigh in on importance of climate initiatives

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WEST ALLIS, Wis. – Wisconsin State Fair attendees shared their thoughts on the importance of passing climate change initiatives included in the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Climate change is happening. I’m watching it,” one woman, Linda told, Fox News. “It’s a very sad state of affairs. I think we need to do something about it, and I think we need to make it a national priority.”

But one man, Dustin, said: “I think it’s kind of a waste because we have more important things to worry about right now. The climate is important, but when people can’t afford to feed their families or make a good wage, they’re going to worry about that before they worry about the climate.”

BIDEN DECRIES ‘HEATBREAKING’ KENTUCKY FLOOD DEVISTATION, LINKS IT TO CLIMATE CHANGE

The Senate on Sunday passed the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act, which included $369 billion in spending for climate initiatives while imposing a 15% minimum tax on large corporations. The act could reduce U.S. carbon emissions by around 40% from 2005 levels by 2030, the research firm Energy Innovation found.

Another man told Fox News: “it’s getting bad, when you start to see wildfires, floods, glaciers melting, there’s a lot of problems out there.”

FOUR LOOMING CLIMATE REGULATION THREATS BIDEN MIGHT ACT ON

Additionally, the bill includes tax credits for Americans on electric vehicles and more energy-efficient homes.

“I just don’t see Americans giving up their gas guzzling cars,” a state fair attendee, Kyle, told Fox News.

CHINA HALTS MILITARY, CLIMATE TALKS WITH US IN RETALIATION FOR PELOSI VISIT

Another man, Jim, felt differently.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Climate change is a “serious issue. Obviously it’s getting worse. We just bought a new car, and we got an electric one to try and help out that way,” Jim said.

But George, another state fair attendee, told Fox News: “Not everybody can afford that.”

The bill is expected to reach the House by Friday before making its way to President Biden’s desk for final approval.