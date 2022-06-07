As Chesa Boudin faces recall, LA deputy DA warns George Gascon ‘you’re next’

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles deputy district attorney predicted that San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin will be recalled Tuesday and that his own boss will be next.

“I think tomorrow Boudin is going to be recalled, and what I want to tell everybody and tell [Los Angeles DA] George Gascon is, you’re next,” Hatami told Fox News. “The people of Los Angeles have had enough.”

Gascon is facing his second recall attempt since taking office in December 2020, when he immediately implemented a series of progressive reforms, including not seeking cash bail or the death penalty. His opponents have blamed him for the region’s crime surge.

“I think that people need to realize that the way the situation is going, the best thing for everybody here in Los Angeles is to recall George Gascon and get him out of office,” Hatami said. “Even if you want some of the reforms that he wants to implement, I still believe that it’s better to get him out.”

SAN FRANCISCO DA RECALL EFFORT A ‘LOSE-LOSE FOR DEMOCRATS’: RAMASWAMY

“There are many individuals that are willing to collaborate with others and come up with some good reforms, but reforms that don’t sacrifice public safety,” Hatami added. “I think George Gascon has poisoned the well so much.”

A 2021 recall attempt failed to gather enough signatures by the filing deadline to go to a vote. The Recall George Gascon campaign said it had collected 500,000 signatures as of Monday, meaning 67,000 more are needed from registered voters by the July 6 deadline to put the recall question on a ballot.

LOS ANGELES DA GEORGE GASCON ‘OVERSTATES HIS AUTHORITY,’ CAN’T IGNORE CALIFORNIA LAW, COURT RULES

Gascon dismissed the effort as one driven by “fearmongering” and likened it to a decades-old political ad that critics accused of having racial overtones.

“DA George Gascon is focused on doing the important job of improving safety and justice for all in Los Angeles County, not on political diversions,” Gascon’s office told Fox News in a statement.

LA MAYORAL CANDIDATE CALLS POLICE ‘WATCHDOG’ OF WHITE SUPREMACY AMID SURGING CRIME, HOMELESSNESS

Hatami told Fox News he thinks Tuesday’s Los Angeles mayoral election will impact the DA’s office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“George Gascon is not only a narcissist, he refuses to collaborate with anybody, especially with people who disagree with him,” Hatami said. “I think a good mayor – somebody who promotes and considers public safety and the unhoused crisis a priority – will really have a major impact on the city and also have a major impact as far as talking to the district attorney and telling him that he needs to hold people accountable for their actions.”

Isabelle McDonnell contributed to this report.