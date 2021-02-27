‘Arrest Cuomo’ T-shirts a hit at CPAC

ORLANDO, Fla. — You can always dream.

A number of rowdy activists were spotted at the Conservative Political Action Conference this weekend wearing “Arrest Cuomo” T-shirts.

The red tees, written in a distinctly New York Post font, are a creation of Austen Fletcher, a right-wing social media influencer.

SECOND ACCUSER COMES FORWARD AGFAINST EMBATTLED GOV. CUOMO

“I’m from Long Island. I used to work in finance back in 2012. I love New York. I grew up going to the city on the weekend,” Fletcher, 31, told The Post, saying he was inspired to create the provocative apparel after “seeing what Cuomo has done [with coronavirus] and seeing the media muppets protecting him.”

The shirts are available on Fletcher’s website and cost 25 bucks a pop.

“People love it. We wore it yesterday to CPAC,” he said. “Everyone was commenting on them.”

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Cuomo won praise for what at the time was described as his cool and competent handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The veneer of leadership fell away after his top aide revealed Cuomo’s team concealed true data on coronavirus nursing home deaths from the feds. He’s since also been accused of sexual harassment by a former aide and now faces growing and bipartisan calls for his impeachment.

Fletcher is a known quantity among right-wing trollers and is most famous for an ambush on Rep. Jerry Nadler last July in which the longtime liberal Congressman insisted Antifa was “a myth.”

Fletcher was booted out of CPAC Friday after refusing to wear a mask.

