The U.S. Army announced Wednesday that it would begin separating soldiers who refused the COVID-19 vaccine, stating that those individuals “present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness.”

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued the directive for commanders to initiate involuntary administrative separation proceedings.

“Army readiness depends on Soldiers who are prepared to train, deploy, fight and win our nation’s wars,” said Wormuth. “Unvaccinated Soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness. We will begin involuntary separation proceedings for Soldiers who refuse the vaccine order and are not pending a final decision on an exemption.”

The Army has said that more than 3,000 soldiers have been issued official written reprimands, which suggests they are already identified in the disciplinary process, and some of them could be among the first to be discharged. Overall, nearly 600 Marines, airmen and sailors have been thrown out of the military or dismissed from entry-level training at boot camps as of last week.

According to the announcement, Wormuth’s order applies to “regular Army soldiers, reserve-component Soldiers serving on Title 10 active-duty, and cadets.” Those with medical or religious exemption requests are temporarily exempt from the vaccination requirement but will need to start a vaccine regimen if their request is denied.

If a soldier’s request is denied, they can submit a final appeal but will have seven calendar days to start a regimen if that final appeal is also denied.

Wormuth’s order took effect on Wednesday and could expand the number of legal challenges the U.S. military has already encountered from the mandate. Fox News Digital reported on Tuesday that a group of Navy SEALs is requesting a court hold the military branch in contempt for purportedly not complying with a judge’s order to halt enforcement of the vaccine mandate.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., has introduced legislation to block the mandate. Massie recently tweeted that he was “contacted by members of our voluntary military who say they will quit if the COVID vaccine is mandated.”

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., has also opposed the military’s mandate, saying: “Kicking thousands of young, healthy troops out of the military over the vaccine mandate hurts our national security.”

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF), which supports the military’s mandate, told Fox News Digital that the coronavirus vaccine shouldn’t be treated differently than others that members of the military have to receive.

“Members of the military are required to get numerous other vaccines and the COVID vaccine should be absolutely no different,” MRFF President Michael Weinstein told Fox News Digital via email. Weinstein clarified that MRFF did not support a mere administrative discharge for those who refuse the vaccine. Instead, he said MRFF supported court-martial and receiving less than an honorable discharge.

In January, the Navy announced it had discharged 20 sailors for refusing vaccination. At least six active-duty leaders have been relieved from the Army for refusing the vaccine.

On Wednesday, the Army said it “has not yet involuntarily separated any Soldiers solely for refusing the lawful order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”

“As of Jan. 26, Army commanders have relieved a total of six regular Army leaders, including two battalion commanders, and issued 3,073 general officer written reprimands to Soldiers for refusing the vaccination order.”

The Army said it would provide temporary exemptions for soldiers who “will complete their separation or retirement, or begin transition leave, on or before July 1, 2022.”

The Army’s policy provides that unvaccinated soldiers “will be issued either an Honorable or General (under honorable conditions) characterization of service unless additional misconduct warrants separation with an Other than Honorable characterization of service.”

Roughly 97% of all Army soldiers have gotten at least one shot. More than 3,000 have requested medical or religious exemptions.

