Arkansas governor race: Lt. Gov. Griffin drops out after Sarah Huckabee Sanders enters

Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, a Republican, has dropped out of the race for governor just two weeks after Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her candidacy.

“Since announcing my campaign for governor last year, I’ve been overwhelmed by the incredible support I have received from all corners of the state,” Griffin said in a statement on Monday. “While I believe Arkansans are ready for my message of bold, conservative leadership, my conversations with friends and supporters have persuaded me that at this time, I can do more for Arkansas in a different capacity.”

“Today I am announcing my campaign for Attorney General of Arkansas. We need an Attorney General who will back law enforcement, stand for law and order by cracking down on crime and corruption, and fight the liberal agenda of the Biden/Harris Administration in court,” he continued.

Sanders wished Griffin well after he made the announcement.

“Tim Griffin has been a strong voice for Arkansas and I look forward to working with him to unite our party and make our state better. I wish Tim and his family the very best,” she wrote on Twitter.

Former President Trump endorsed Sanders shortly after her announcement, saying she will “always fight” for the people of the state and “do what is right.”

“Sarah is strong on Borders, tough on Crime, and fully supports the Second Amendment and our great law enforcement officers,” Trump said in a statement. “Sarah will be a GREAT Governor, and she has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Griffin has been lieutenant governor since 2014.

Sanders seeks to replace current GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from running for reelection next year. Arkansas’ current attorney general, Leslie Rutledge, is still in the race. Rutledge is a Republican and is in her second term as state attorney general.

“Tim Griffin is a fierce advocate for Arkansas’s conservative values – our military, law enforcement, and rule of law. Having been the Attorney General for over 6 years, I personally know the importance of the role in which every decision I make impacts 3 million Arkansans daily and the enormous responsibility I have to proactively protect and defend our constitutional rights against the aggressive liberal agenda of the Biden-Harris Administration, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi,” Rutledge said in a statement on Monday. “I wish Tim and his family the best.”

