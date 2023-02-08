Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders says Biden surrendered presidency to ‘woke mob’ who can’t define ‘woman’

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, in the Republican response to the State of the Union address, accused President Biden of having surrendered his presidency to a “woke mob” who “can’t even tell you what a woman is.”

Sanders used her address to compare her age with Biden, given the 40–year age difference between the two and the separate records they have broken.

“At 40, I’m the youngest governor in the country, and at 80, he’s the oldest president in American history. I’m the first woman to lead my state, and he’s the first man to surrender his presidency to a woke mob that can’t even tell you what a woman is,” she said.

She was referring to the embrace of a radical gender ideology by parts of the left that states that males who identify as women are in fact women. This has led to a number of instances where left-wing figures have struggled to define what a woman is.

Supreme Court Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson famously said during her confirmation that she couldn’t define what a woman was as she is not a biologist.

“Can you provide a definition for the word ‘woman?'” Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., asked.

“Can I provide a definition? No,” Jackson responded. “I can’t.”

“You can’t?” Blackburn asked.

“Not in this context, I’m not a biologist,” the judge replied

In her rebuttal on Tuesday, Sanders argued that in the radical left’s America, there are high gas prices, empty grocery shelves and “our children are taught to hate one another on account of their race, but not to love one another or our great country.

“Whether Joe Biden believes this madness or is simply too weak to resist it, his administration has been completely hijacked by the radical left. The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left,” she said.”The choice is between normal or crazy.”