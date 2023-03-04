Arkansas bill would require breastfeeding be taught in schools

A bill introduced in the Arkansas state legislature this week would mandate a breastfeeding curriculum in state schools.

The bill, whose lead sponsors are state Rep. Mary Bentley and state Sen. Breanne Davis, both Republicans, noted that breastfeeding reduces Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, infant mortality overall, obesity and Type 2 Diabetes.

The risk of all types of breast cancer is reduced for mothers who breastfeed for more than a year, it added.

ARKANSAS BILL WOULD REQUIRE TRANSGENDER STUDENTS TO USE RESTROOM ACCORDING TO BIOLOGICAL SEX

“The provision of information surrounding the number of benefits that breastfeeding results in for both infants and lactating mothers helps to raise awareness about the importance of breastfeeding,” the bill says.

“Each health and safety course offered by a public school district or open-enrollment public charter school shall include information regarding breastfeeding, including without limitation the benefits of breastfeeding: As healthy nutrition for all infants; and for lactating mothers.”

If passed, the bill would apply to all public and open enrollment charter schools in the state.

“I have been working for years in the legislature to do what we can to reduce maternal and infant mortality in our state,” Bentley told Fox News Digital. “My end goal for this bill is to do exactly that. Increasing the rate of breastfeeding in our state will decrease SIDS dramatically which will decrease infant mortality. Increasing the rate of breastfeeding will decrease hypertension one of the major causes of maternal mortality.”

Seh added, “My hope with this bill is that by understanding the lifelong health benefits of breastfeeding for Moms and infants future spouses, co workers and employers will support them and we will see an increased rate of breastfeeding.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aside from Bentley and Davis, the bill has 12 additional sponsors.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Davis for comment.