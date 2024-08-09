Arizona’s Kari Lake tears into Kamala Harris on the border: ‘The only Walz she supports is her VP pick’

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Arizona U.S. Senate Republican nominee Kari Lake spoke out Thursday on the dangers she said the Democratic presidential ticket presents for her state, particularly in terms of border security.

Lake, speaking at a campaign event with several families affected by border violence and smuggling, also spoke to Fox News Digital after the event concluded.

Ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’ scheduled rally on Friday in Glendale, Lake said the Democratic presidential nominee will again come to Arizona without stopping at the southern border.

Lake criticized Harris’ proverbial role as the “border czar,” and praised the “build the wall” policies of Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump.

“Apparently the only Walz [Harris] supports is her VP pick…” Lake quipped, in reference to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Lake invited Harris to go to the border after her rally, adding that “people don’t like her here.”

“We’re living in the nightmare [Harris, President Biden and U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego] created,” she said.

Lake said her Democratic opponent Gallego, who is vying to succeed retiring Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., has “rubber stamped” Biden-Harris border agenda items.

Lake added that Harris, Walz and Gallego represent the “three musketeers of nightmarish policy.”

In that regard, Lake dismissed claims Republicans are not united behind her after she narrowly lost her previous state gubernatorial bid to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

She noted that Karrin Taylor Robson — with whom she had a contentious 2022 gubernatorial primary — endorsed her, while also pointing out the prevalence of everyday-American Democrats who have voiced support for her bid.

At the event, held at a Maricopa County Republican Party office in Chandler, Lake was flanked by U.S. Reps. Eli Crane and Andy Biggs, as well as the families affected by the open border.

Among those in attendance were parents who lost children to the fentanyl crisis, as well as a local resident and former Democratic voter, Jade Gillon, who said, as an African American, she supports Trump because life was better under his administration, regardless of race.

Lake invited Gillon to the podium to offer remarks in which she contrasted her life under Trump versus Biden.

“I’m working six days this week,” Gillon said, going on to suggest Democrats engage in fearmongering against Trump.

“I’m doing worse under this administration than Donald Trump’s administration — yet I’m told to be afraid of a man who made my life better? Make it make sense.”

During his remarks, Crane criticized the media for failing to report on concerns about Biden’s acuity, while claiming Walz’ controversy over his true military record is “pretty standard in D.C.”

“I think one of the things I’m most concerned about when I look at Kamala and her VP choice is how cozy they are with socialism,” Crane added.

“Some of the things that they’ve said about socialism and how it’s next to, or liken it to being a good neighbor, if that’s what you guys want. If that’s what the American people want, we can continue to ride this pain train.”

In response, Gallego For Arizona campaign spokesperson Hannah Goss countered the Democrat is a Marine combat vet who indeed believes in border security and has fought to hire more border agents while in Congress.

“[Gallego has fought to] fix our broken asylum system, crack down on fentanyl trafficking, and invest in proven technology — all to increase our border security,” Goss said.

“Meanwhile, Kari Lake is a power-hungry liar who will do or say anything to gain power, even if it means launching desperate, false attacks on Ruben’s record.”

Thursday’s event also highlighted the coalition “Democrats & Former Democrats for Kari Lake & America First” following Harris’ campaign’s announcement of “Republicans for Harris.”

Gallego similarly launched “Republicans and Independents for Ruben” in the key swing state. Gallego notably also voted with the otherwise Republican majority on the “Laken Riley Act.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment.

Fox News’ Jamie Vera and Landon Mion contributed to this report.