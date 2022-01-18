NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

TUCSON, Ariz. – Despite attacks from liberals over her continued support of the filibuster, many Arizonans who spoke with Fox News said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is doing a good job representing them.

“I’m just pleased that she’s not going along with her Democratic Party,” one man told Fox News.

Another local said: “I think she’s going the right direction.”

Sinema, the senior senator from Arizona, reaffirmed last week that she would buck her fellow Democrats and continue to support the Senate filibuster, which, if eliminated, would replace the 60-vote threshold required to end legislative debate with a simple majority vote.

Proponents of ending the filibuster argue that doing so would make it easier to enact President Biden’s agenda items, such as the Build Back Better plan and voting reform legislation.

“I think she’s doing pretty good,” one man told Fox News. “She seems like she’s fighting for the people, so that’s always a good thing.”

But not all Arizonans agreed with Sinema’s approach.

“Like every other senator, I think they’re in the news a lot, but I don’t really see them working, really doing anything for us,” one man said.

One woman in downtown Tuscon told Fox News she was displeased with Sinema over the filibuster.

“I’m not happy with her right now,” the woman said. “I just feel like she’s got her own agenda.”