Arizona sheriff slams 'fancy words' and inaction from DC as illegal immigrants flood border

An Arizona sheriff called out President Biden and Congress on Wednesday, telling “The Story” that “fancy words” and political posturing is all that the federal government is offering his region amid a surge of migrants at the southern border.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, who is also the chairman of the border security committee of the National Sheriffs’ Association, told host Martha MacCallum he and his officers are frustrated by the lack of support and contradictory actions from the Biden administration.

“The biggest question I have is ‘What is working now?'” he said. “I have seen nothing working. These decisions are hasty, they’re unorganized, unclarified.”

Dannels noted that border checkpoints in the county have been shut down, despite being a great deterrent and resource for controlling border crossings.

Manpower has been allocated from those checkpoints to support Biden’s “catch and release” program, claimed Dannels, whose county sits in the southeast corner of the state and across from the Mexican city of Agua Prieta in Sonora state.

Dannels noted that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote Biden on Tuesday urging him to address the situation. The sheriff added that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) resources are stretched thin as it is, and that there is no adherence to any coronavirus pandemic mitigation guidelines when it comes to border crossers.

“What I see are fancy words coming out of Washington D.C. I see avoidance coming out of Washington, D.C., and what I don’t see are solutions coming out of Washington D.C,” he said, adding that until recently the border situation was the best he had seen in his 37 years in law enforcement.

“[Illegal aliens] are coming across, smuggling is up at the highest level since 2019. I can’t see what is working,” he concluded, adding that the facts on the ground betray the claim from the feds that “everything is good on the southwest border.”