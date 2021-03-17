Arizona sheriff says Biden border crisis worse than Obama years: 'Like the Wild West'

An Arizona sheriff said Wednesday that the current border crisis is worse than the Obama years, as DHS indicates that the migrant surge at the U.S.-Mexico border is expected to hit a 20-year high.

Mark Lamb, a law enforcement officer in Pinal County, told “Fox & Friends,” that it was “ridiculous” and “unfair” that illegal immigrants, many of which he claims have not been tested for coronavirus, are able to enter the country while schools and businesses in some parts of the country remain closed.

“[During the Obama administration] it was like the Wild West out there in the desert on the south end of our county and we’re back to that again,” Lamb said.

“Almost every time we go out we’re finding 20 people. Last Wednesday, we had 49 apprehensions in my county. So this is just as bad as it was back in the Obama days, probably worse and on target to be worse.”

DHS CHIEF SAYS BORDER NUMBERS ON TRACK TO BE HIGHEST IN 20 YEARS, CONCEDES SITUATION IS ‘DIFFICULT

Lamb also accused the Biden administration of playing the “blame game,” targeting former President Donald Trump’s border policies as the reason for the recent surge.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday referred to the influx of migrants at the southern border as a “big problem” and blamed the Trump administration for an “unworkable system” — following weeks of the Biden administration refusing to call it a “crisis.”

“We recognize this is a big problem,” Psaki said during a press briefing with reporters. “The last administration left us a dismantled and unworkable system and, like any other problem, we are going to do all we can to solve it.”

When asked if the Biden administration is able to handle the unprecedented amount of migrants arriving at the border, Psaki insisted that “we certainly do.”

But, Lamb claims that the halting of Trump’s border wall has allowed the Mexican cartel to smuggle people and drugs through gaps in the now-abandoned border construction sites in alarming numbers.

In the month of February, southern border migrant encounters are up 28% from the month prior and a staggering 174% from the same time last year.

This puts the current migrant encounter numbers at their highest point since June 2019.

Fox News’ Jon Michael Raasch contributed to this report.