Arizona Sen. Kelly talks big game about ensuring 'transparency' but hasn't updated schedule since April

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., who was very vocal about transparency throughout his campaign, has failed to update his public schedule in more than two weeks.

According to Kelly’s website, the first-term senator is “committed to transparency and accountability in government” and that the senator “regularly” publishes his schedule so constituents know how he is spending time while representing them.

However, Kelly has not updated his schedule since the end of April, leaving out over two weeks’ worth of meetings, visits, votes and events off his website.

“Senator Kelly is one of only a few Senators who regularly publishes his official schedule so that Arizonans can see how he is working for them,” Kelly’s spokesperson Jacob Peters told Fox News on Tuesday.

DEMOCRAT MARK KELLY SECURES ARIZONA SENATE SEAT, OUSTS INCUMBENT MCSALLY

“Because of that transparency, Arizonans can see committee hearings, vote series, and official meetings Senator Kelly has had in his first months in office to know how he is working to beat the coronavirus and rebuild the economy,” Peters continued.

National Republican Senatorial Committee spokeswoman Katharine Cooksey told Fox News on Tuesday that it didn’t take Kelly long to “ditch” this campaign promise like he did with other promises.

“Mark Kelly promised Arizonans transparency and accountability, and just like all of his other campaign promises, it didn’t take him long to ditch it,” Cooksey said. “Unless Mark Kelly has been sitting at home for the past month, he owes Arizona voters answers about what he has been up to.”

“What is he hiding?” Cooksey added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelly, a former NASA astronaut, defeated incumbent Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., to clinch the Senate seat once held by the late Sen. John McCain in a special election last year.

The Democratic senator is facing reelection in 2022 as he rounds out McCain’s unfinished term.