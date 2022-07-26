Arizona leads lawsuit to halt Biden administration gun rules: ‘unconstitutional’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona is leading a lawsuit against the Biden administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Explosives (ATF) over the latter’s recent “unconstitutional rulemakings” that would regulate the manufactured parts of firearms.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has filed a lawsuit accusing the ATF’s rulemaking of seeking to “regulate unfinished, non-functional firearms parts as if they were complete firearms” as well as “ban homemade guns.”

“The ATF is attempting to overshoot the authority granted to it by Congress,” Brnovich said in a statement. “The rulemakings are unconstitutional, impractical, and would likely put a large number of parts manufacturers out of business.”

Brnovich’s complaint further alleges that the ATF’s rulemaking takes steps toward the “illegal creation” of a national firearms registry that would require firearms retailers to keep all sales records beyond their current 20-year retention requirement and eventually turn them over to the ATF instead of responsibly destroying them.

Brnovich’s said such a policy would potentially threaten the privacy of gun owners in the United States.

Brnovich previously led a 20-state coalition in a comment letter rebuking a proposed rule that would give the ATF The power to regular firearm parts.

Fox News has contacted the ATF for comment and will update this story accordingly.

Fox News’ Kelly Laco contributed to this report.