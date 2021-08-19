Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that he’s keeping National Guard members at the U.S.-Mexico border for another year, citing an “escalating man-made crisis at the border.”

“The Biden-Harris administration has utterly failed to secure the border,” said Ducey, in a news release by his office. “It’s clear that this White House has neither the ability nor the desire to address the border disaster — a crisis of their own making.”

“Illegal immigrant apprehensions are the highest in two decades. Law enforcement is overwhelmed. The situation is out of control. This situation is the direct result of reckless policies and failed communication by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris,” he added.

More than 150 Arizona National Guard members were deployed to the border in April after Ducey, a Republican, issued an emergency declaration in response to the growing migrant crisis that overwhelmed local officials.

Last week, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that 212,672 migrants were encountered at the southern border in July, a 13% increase over the already massive 188,000 migrant encounters in June. In July 2020, there were just 40,929 encounters.

On Friday, Ducey called on Mayorkas to resign following leaked audio that showed the Biden administration official admitting the border crisis was “unsustainable.”

The Guard is involved with data analysis, monitoring, and maintaining border cameras, providing logistics and administrative support to local law enforcement, and helping with medical operations at detention centers, according to Ducey’s office.

“The brave men and women of the Arizona National Guard are standing in the gaps,” Ducey said Wednesday. “Their mission directly contributes to the success of law enforcement officers working to maintain law and order on Arizona’s southern border. I’m grateful to all those who serve our state and are working day and night to keep Arizonans safe.”

The operation will be funded with $25 million from the 2022 budget, FOX 10 Phoenix reported.

In April 2018, Ducey sent members of the Guard to help the Border Patrol boost security following a request from then-President Donald Trump.

The last troops on that mission left in November 2020, said Maj. Kyle Key, a Guard spokesman.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and The Associated Press contributed to this report.