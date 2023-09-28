Arizona governor steps down in short absence as state treasurer temporarily fulfills role

On Wednesday evening, the Arizona treasurer announced that she would serve as acting governor beginning later that evening until mid-morning Thursday, amid a short absence from Gov. Katie Hobbs.

In a press release on X, formerly known as Twitter, Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced her brief tenure as acting governor, saying that she is “pleased to step in this role.”

The Republican state treasurer noted that during her less than 24 hours as acting governor she would refrain from confirming the 13 agencies that still hold vacancies and wait for the Democratic governor to fill them upon her return.

“While I am pleased to step in this role, I will refrain from naming directors to the 13 agencies that currently have vacancies and will not call the Arizona Legislature into session to confirm them,” Yee said in an X post. “That being said, I do hope when the Governor returns to Arizona, she will promptly name qualified directors to these important state agencies.”

“I expect to see a quick resolution on this matter, so we can get the work done for Arizona taxpayers,” Yee added.

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Wednesday, Hobbs’ Communication Director Christian Slater explained that Arizona’s constitution requires the Governor to be in Arizona and the next person in line becomes acting governor.

Since Arizona does not have a lieutenant governor and Arizona’s Attorney General and Secretary of State were also out of state, the responsibility fell to Yee.

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Wednesday, Yee’s office explained why the treasurer would be acting governor since Hobbs was out of state.

“On background, Arizona law states that when the Governor is out of state, the next elected official in line serves as acting Governor. In this case, the Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General will all be out of the state leaving Treasurer Yee as acting Governor.”