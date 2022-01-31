close

Video

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey insisted Sunday that cartels are the ones shaping policy at the U.S.-Mexico border, as the Biden administration acts as their “marketing arm” in failing to curb illegal immigration.

Speaking to a Fox News Digital reporter ahead of the National Governors Association Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C., Ducey, a Republican, agreed that there’s a correlation between rising crime plaguing several major U.S. cities and an influx of unchecked migrants entering the country.

“Well, of course, there’s a link between criminals coming over the border and rising crime – of that, there’s no doubt,” he said. “We’ve got nearly two million people that we’ve apprehended at this time. So, border security is national security. The federal government is failing at that.”

LEAKED VIDEO SHOWS FEDERAL CONTRACTORS FLYING MIGRANTS TO SUBURBAN NY: ‘BETRAYING THE AMERICAN PEOPLE’

“But I also think that there’s a humanitarian crisis in terms of human smuggling, child sex trafficking and the drug trade,” Ducey continued, addressing the subject of illegal immigration. “The cartels are really shaping border policy right now. And the Biden administration is their marketing arm.”

“We don’t know who we’re not catching. These people are coming from 120-plus countries, including countries that harbor terrorists,” Ducey said. “So, of course we could have something terrible happen to our nation by this lack of attention to the federal border. But we could also just have this crime, violence, vandalism and murder that we see. So, there’s no doubt about it that there’s a link to it.”