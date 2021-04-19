Arizona Gov. Ducey rescinds state order requiring face masks in schools

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday rescinded an executive order that directed schools to require face coverings as more residents receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ducey said decisions about face coverings will be left up to K-12 school districts and charter schools, as he noted 4.5 million vaccine doses had been administered across the state.

“Teachers, families and students have acted responsibly to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect one another, and our school leaders are ready to decide if masks should be required on their campuses,” Ducey said in a statement. “We will continue to work with public health professionals and Arizona’s schools as more students return to the classroom and our state moves forward.”

Several other states have begun to ease statewide restrictions throughout recent weeks, including Nevada where state officials intend to have all counties opened at 100% capacity by June.

Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi relaxed their restrictions to varying degrees earlier this year.

Health officials are racing to administer doses of COVID-19 vaccines to prevent serious illness and additional death as the virus continues to spread in communities throughout the U.S.

There are ongoing concerns about the potential spread of more contagious variants in communities as well.

So far, an estimated 25.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.