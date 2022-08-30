Arizona Gov. Ducey arrives in Taiwan to discuss trade, manufacturing of semiconductors

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona has arrived in Taiwan to kick off his trade mission to the island territory and nearby ally South Korea.

The surprise trip will include meetings with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu Jau-shieh, and U.S. Ambassador Philip Seth Goldberg.

Ducey aims to bolster trade relations between Arizona and Taiwan with a special emphasis on semiconductor manufacturing.

“Arizona has excellent relationships with Taiwan and the Republic of Korea,” said Ducey. “The goal of this trade mission is to take these relationships to the next level — to strengthen them, expand them and ensure they remain mutually beneficial.”

“Arizona enjoys strong economic partnerships rooted in sectors such as technology and manufacturing — specifically within the semiconductor industry,” Ducey said. “It is a privilege to once again be in Taiwan and visit our partners in the Republic of Korea to reaffirm our shared values and strengths. We look forward to building on the many opportunities ahead.”

Ducey’s visit is only the latest in a veritable parade of U.S. lawmakers traveling to Taiwan.

Since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed on the island earlier this month — the highest-ranking member of the federal government to visit in more than two decades — mainland China has made a slew of threats toward Taiwan.

The People’s Republic of China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and the Taiwan Strait, the relatively narrow strip of ocean between the island of Taiwan and the Chinese mainland. The Chinese military has frequently sent planes into the area, testing Taiwan’s air defense zone.

China considers Taiwan part of Chinese territory, while the island’s government rejects those claims and has operated as a self-ruled democracy — officially known as the Republic of China — since 1949.

Two U.S. Navy warships passed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday for the first time since Pelosi made her controversial visit to Taiwan.

The Navy said cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam participated in the operation. It usually takes eight to 12 hours to complete such operations.

U.S. warships, as well as allied nations like Britain and Canada, have routinely sailed through the strait in recent years, enraging the Chinese government, which views Taiwan as its own territory.

