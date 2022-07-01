Arizona Democrats promote ‘f–k the 4th’ event to ‘mourn’ Supreme Court abortion decision

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A local Arizona Democratic Party deleted a tweet that promoting an event called “F–k the Fourth.”

The event, which the now-deleted tweet said was being hosted by the Tucson Women’s March, was promoted by the Pima County Democratic Party on Twitter.

“F–k the Fourth. See you at Reid Park,” the tweet stated.

“Bring comfortable shoes, water, lawn chairs, posters, and your anger,” the event description reads.

After Fox News Digital reached out for comment, the Pima County Democratic Party deleted the tweet.

The Tucson Women’s March has posted multiple retweets of other users tweets with the hashtag “#F–kthefourth.”

“This July4th won’t be the same, it will be a solemn occasion. We have lost rights,” one retweet states.

“I will not celebrate a country that doesn’t recognize my rights to my own body,” states another.

The event from the Tucson Women’s March was planned following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade on June 24.

Karrin Taylor Robson, a Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, tweeted in response to the event that “This sickens me,” adding the event is an example of “the modern Democrat Party in a single tweet.”

“There it is – the modern Democrat Party in a single tweet. Arizona patriots will gather w/ friends/family on Independence Day to celebrate our nation’s birth & honor those who sacrificed for our freedom. But these Democrats will be doing something very different. Shameful,” Robson said.