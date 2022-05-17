Arizona Democrat latest official to try tying Roe v. Wade to the economy

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: An Arizona congressman is the latest House Democrat trying to tie Roe v. Wade to the economy.

Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., claimed the Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion nationwide made the largest impact on the advancement of women in the workplace in a video of him during a Jewish Democrats Week Of Action virtual conference exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital.

In the video, Stanton called Roe v. Wade “a monumentally important legal decision” before claiming that the ruling was what ensured women were able to rise through the workforce, which impacted the economy.

“I mean, has anything done more to help women gain the footing in the workplace and advance professional careers?” Stanton claimed. “That advancement which has been great for the American economy.”

“Roe v. Wade has benefited everyone in America, whether they know it or not,” the Arizona Democrat continued. “Whether they appreciate it or not.”

“Because it is part of the feminist movement that made it clear that we need the talent of women in the workplace,” he claimed. “And that has been a great benefit to our entire country and our entire economy.”

One of the most influential factors of women rising in the workforce was World War II.

Wartime participation in the workforce showed American women that they could be part of the labor force and gave them the skills to do so, although many women were fired from their jobs after the conclusion of the war as male soldiers returned home.

In the years following World War II, a torrent of women entered the workforce, especially during the second-wave feminist movement beginning in the 1960s that saw the expansion of women’s roles and protections in the workforce.

Additionally, at the time of the rise of women in the workforce, abortion was illegal in most states.

In 1973, almost 30 years after the end of World War II, the Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade that state laws banning abortion were unconstitutional. At the time of the decision, nearly every state in America had some sort of ban on abortion.

Stanton is not the only rank-and-file congressional Democrat to make claims tying abortion to the economy.

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., claimed on MSNBC last week that economic inflation reinforces the need for abortions, arguing higher prices of food, fuel, and other necessities” is exactly why people need to be able to be in charge of how many mouths they’re going to have to feed.”

REP. KATIE PORTER CLAIMS INFLATION ‘REINFORCES’ THE NEED FOR ABORTION ON MSNBC

“Well, I don’t think they compare, I think they actually reinforce each other,” Porter said. “So the fact that things like inflation can happen, and it can become more expensive to feed your kids and to fuel your car, is exactly why people need to be able to be in charge of how many mouths they’re going to have to feed.”

“So I think the fact that we’re seeing this jump in expenses, that we’re seeing people having to pay more in the grocery store, pay more at the pump, pay more for housing, is a reason that people are saying, ‘I need to be able to make my own decisions about when and if to start a family,'” she continued.

“So I don’t think we’re going to see them, I don’t think it’s like about comparing them or contrasting them, I think they reinforce for people just how big of a responsibility it is to take care of a family,” the California Democrat added.

Porter is an outspoken abortion advocate and called for abortion to not be restricted or limited at an abortion rally last week.

The California congresswoman also claimed that “restrictions on abortions are restrictions on our economy” and that women “will not have economic rights without reproductive rights.”

Reps. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., and Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., have also argued that overturning Roe v. Wade would be detrimental to the economy.

“This decision could gravely threaten to destabilize the economic, educational, and societal advancement toward equality women have made over the last 50 years,” Underwood tweeted earlier this month.

Leadership in the Biden administration has tried to tie abortion to the economy, as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen claimed that the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade could hurt the U.S. economy.

Neither Stanton’s or Porter’s campaigns responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.