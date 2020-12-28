Arizona congresswoman backs calls for Hunter Biden special counsel

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., supported calls among some of her colleagues on Monday to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of President-Elect Joe Biden.

Responding to a tweet penned by Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Lesko said she joined Biggs in calling for a special counsel to look into Hunter Biden—and had sent a letter to the attorney general asking him to do so.

A representative for the congresswoman confirmed to Fox News that she had sent the letter earlier this month, reasoning that a special counsel would be the only way to ensure a thorough and complete investigation is carried out.

The Delaware U.S. Attorney is investigating Hunter Biden’s taxes – a probe that has been ongoing since 2018 but was only recently publicly disclosed.

Hunter Biden has a complex network of international business dealings.

His involvement with Ukrainian energy company Burisma in 2014 has come under intense scrutiny, and was a repeated target of President Trump during his campaign for the 2020 presidency.

The younger Biden was paid $50,000 per month to serve on the board of Burisma, sparking concerns about the perceptions of a conflict of interest given the fact that his father was involved in U.S. policy toward Ukraine.

Hunter Biden also has connections to Chinese and Russian nationals that have raised eyebrows.

The president-elect has expressed confidence in his son, and has also suggested that it is “foul play” for Republicans to use Hunter as a way to personally attack him.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr, who served out his last day last week, said he did not see the need for a special counsel to look into the situation. Jeffrey Rosen is currently serving as acting AG.

However, there are a growing number of Republicans who are expressing their frustration with this situation.