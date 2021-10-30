Arizona bride, mom plead with progressive anti-Sinema protesters to stop ‘ruining’ wedding

An Arizona bride and her mother pleaded with protesters outside of a wedding that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., officiated last weekend to stop disrupting the event, according to video of the demonstrators.

Sinema was officiating the wedding for her personal friend, according to Tuscon.com, when protesters arrived outside the venue, chanting and carrying signs that read phrases including, “Sinema Betrays Democrats” and, “We voted for you — shouldn’t you vote for us?” as seen in a video of the event posted to YouTube on Oct. 24

At one point, a woman who appears to be the bride confronts the demonstrators.

“Thanks for ruining my wedding. I really appreciate it,” she can be heard saying sarcastically in the video. “It’s just my wedding. I really wish I could enjoy my wedding without you ruining it.”

A protester responds, “I know you do.”

Later in the video, a teary woman claiming to be the bride’s mother again confronts protesters outside the wedding venue.

“It’s my daughter’s wedding. Just for an hour — just let her get married, please. This person is not my daughter,” she can be heard telling demonstrators, referring to Sinema. The woman appears to plead with protesters to leave for an hour during the ceremony; some demonstrators agree to protest in silence, though one man continues to yell toward the venue.

Sinema has been confronted in recent weeks by protesters displeased with her position on President Biden’s social services and climate change package. Earlier this month, the senator was followed into a bathroom by four protesters who recorded the incident.

Sinema spokesperson Hannah Hurley told Tuscon.com in a statement that the senator “officiated a personal friend’s wedding at which a small group of activists protested during the private ceremony.”

Hurley did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sinema have almost on their own halted Biden’s massive proposal from advancing. With Republican opposition and an evenly split 50-50 Senate, Biden has no votes to spare and the two Democratic senators have insisted on reducing the size of the enormous package and pressed for other changes.

Sinema rejected an earlier plan to reverse the Republican-led 2017 tax cuts and raise rates on corporations earning more than $5 million a year and wealthy Americans earning more than $400,000, or $450,000 for couples.

Democrats initially planned that Biden’s package would contain $3.5 trillion worth of spending and tax initiatives over 10 years. But demands by moderates led by Manchin and Sinema to contain costs mean its final price tag could well be less than $2 trillion.

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche and The Associated Press contributed to this report.