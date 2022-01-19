NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich published a letter Wednesday to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen after she threatened, on behalf of the Biden administration, to withhold funds from the state due to a difference in COVID-19 policy.

“Madam Secretary, the states created the federal government, not the other way around,” Brnovich wrote. “Unfortunately, members of the Biden administration have continuously ignored this fundamental principle of our great nation when proposing and enacting bureaucratic mandates and harmful regulations upon individual states.”

“It shouldn’t surprise anyone that the U.S. Department of Treasury, under your leadership, is again trying to overstep its constitutional bounds and dictate to Arizona how our state should run and fund our schools,” Brnovich continued in the reply.

The Biden administration informed the state Friday it must stop withholding federal funding from schools with mask mandates or the department may take back over $160 million of coronavirus relief money the state designated for schools.

Brnovich firmly repudiated the administration’s threat, threatening swift legal action if pushed.

“Other states and state officials may not push back against federal overreach, but rest assured, my office will fight every day to defend Arizona’s sovereignty and the cherished constitutional liberties of our constituents,” Brnovich wrote.

