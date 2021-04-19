Arizona AG on 'heartbreaking' video of abandoned migrant child: This is America, not a 'third-world country'

A “heartbreaking” video has emerged of a 10-year-old migrant child encountering Border Patrol agents after being abandoned at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich reacted to the video on “Fox & Friends First,” and slammed the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis as a “national security issue” and “humanitarian crisis.”

“It is absolutely heartbreaking to see that video,” Brnovich said. “This is the United States of America, not some third-world country.”

Brnovich urged Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to declare a state of emergency in order to protect residents of the state and migrants crossing the border under potentially dangerous circumstances.

Brnovich, who has already been involved in three lawsuits with the Biden administration over their handling of the border, said that current leadership has “decriminalized, incentivized” and monetized illegal border crossings into the United States.

“You don’t have to be a psychic to have predicted this,” Brnovich said.

Chief Border Patrol Agent Brian Hastings posted footage of the 10-year-old child found under a farm tractor late in the night.

The child can be seen approaching a Border Patrol agent vehicle, claiming that he was lost.

“Where is your mother?” one border patrol agent can be heard asking.

“In the United States,” the child replied.

When asked where other members of his group were, the child reiterated that he got lost.

“Everything is okay, everything is okay son,” the agent can be heard saying.

The child was found near the same area a child was rescued from just two weeks prior.

A video released just last week showed a smuggler dropping a 2-year-old migrant child to their father from the top of an 18-foot-high border wall structure, one of the latest crisis-era videos of children being dropped or abandoned at the border.

This month, Border Patrol agents rescued a 5-year-old and 6-year-old found alone and crying after they were abandoned by a couple who hoisted them over boulders near the end of the border wall.

The children had their mother’s name and phone number on a note and on their forearms — which agents used to get additional information.

These videos follow statistics released indicating that there were more than 172,000 migrant encounters in March alone, including a record number of unaccompanied children.

While many single adults have been sent back under Title 42 public health protections, many migrant families are being released into the interior, while unaccompanied children are not being expelled.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.