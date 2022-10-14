Arizona AG asks FBI, IRS to investigate election integrity watchdog True the Vote

EXCLUSIVE – Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has asked the IRS and FBI review the financials of the conservative non-profit group True The Vote for allegedly fundraising off of false statements about wide-spread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

In a Friday letter obtained by Fox News Digital, Chief Special Agent Reggie Grigsby of the Special Investigations Section for Brnovich’s office accused True The Vote (TTV) of repeatedly failing to provide promised information about alleged ballot stuffing and voter fraud to his office while publicly asserting they did so in order to raise funds.

“TTV has raised considerable sums of money alleging they had evidence of widespread voter fraud and their efforts would train the public to protect election integrity at the polls and to help protect all voters’ rights,” the letter said. “They indicate they have provided the information to law enforcement agencies; in our case they have not after promising to do so. Another law enforcement agency has also stated they have not provided them the information, informing them they had given the information to us.”

“Given TTV’s status as a nonprofit organization, it would appear that further review of its financials may be warranted,” the letter said.

Grigsby’s letter said TTV has specifically claimed to possess geolocation data from mobile devices indicating that some mobile devices made several trips to a ballot drop box, which TTV claims is evidence of ballot stuffing.

He said TTV was “adamant” of its voter fraud evidence, but provided no information “as to the specific location, whether or not there is in fact a drop box at that location, nor is there any information on the person(s) who may be in possession of the mobile device.”

True The Vote is a Texas-based non-partisan 501c(3) established “to train citizens to protect election integrity at the polls, and to help protect all voters’ rights,” according to its website. TTV was founded in 2009 by Catherine Engelbrecht, who was recently featured in the documentary “2000 Mules,” produced by conservative political commentator Dinesh D’Souza.

Grigsby said Englebrecht and her business partner Gregg Phillips met with representatives of the Special Investigations Section on three separate occasions: June 3, 2021, April 5 and June 1, 2022.

“Prior to each meeting with TTV, Ms. Engelbrecht and Mr. Phillips stated they would provide us with the information to support their allegations,” Grigsby wrote, but he said TTV “never did provide the information it purported to have in its possession.”

Still, TTV “began to publicly assert that they had provided us with the information – to include a hard drive – and made that claim to the Arizona State Senate and Phoenix Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” which Gigsby said is “patently false.”

Grigsby said at the last meeting on June 1, TTV representatives claimed to be informants with the FBI and instructed Grigsby’s team to contact the Phoenix FBI office to obtain the alleged information on voter fraud.

Grigsby said in the letter that his team then met with Phoenix FBI representatives a week later on June 8, only to discover that TTV told the FBI to work with the Attorney General’s office as they claimed to have provided all their information to Brnovich’s office.

“We again requested the information from TTV via electronic and U.S. mail correspondence and leaving voicemail messages,” Grisby wrote. “TTV never responded to our email or phone calls, and registered mail was returned having not been signed for.”

According to Grigsby, TTV still publicly took credit for the Attorney General’s office opening investigations into voter fraud.

“This is innacurate,” Grigsby wrote. “TTV has not provided us any information/evidence of election fraud in Arizona that has led to us initiating and investigation.”

On Friday, Brnovich’s office announced that the former mayor of San Luis, Arizona, Guillermina Fuentes, was sentenced to 30 days in prison for her role a “ballot harvesting” scheme in a primary election in August 2020. Brnovich’s office claims this investigation was in no way connected to work by True the Vote.