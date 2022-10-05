Appeals court will expedite review of special master appointment in Trump documents case

The Eleventh Circuit Court has agreed to expedite the Justice Department’s appeal of District Court Judge Aileen Cannon’s order appointing a special master to review documents seized by the FBI at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate.

The Justice Department opposes the appointment of an independent special master to review the seized documents, as well as Cannon’s order that paused federal investigators from reviewing the documents seized and marked as classified. Cannon’s order effectively paused the Justice Department’s ongoing criminal probe into Trump’s handling of classified records.

The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals released an order Wednesday saying the matter will be reviewed on the merits sometime after Nov. 17.

A separate 11th Circuit panel had earlier ruled against Trump’s request to have the special master review about a 100 seized documents with classified markings for executive and attorney-client privilege. Trump’s legal team Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to separately review that aspect of the case.

Trump’s legal team, meanwhile, has elevated its legal battle to the Supreme Court, requesting that Justice Clarence Thomas, who has jurisdiction over the 11th Circuit, vacate the stay, which allowed the Justice Department to continue its review of classified documents seized during the FBI’s unprecedented raid of Mar-a-Lago.

