NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chants of “Let’s go Brandon!” appeared to break out during a recent Chris Stapleton concert, according to a video posted on Twitter Thursday.

The country singer is on tour and played Orlando, Florida’s Amway Center Thursday night, part of his All-American Road Show.

The anti-Biden chant has become popular in the last few months among pro-Trump crowds and has been heard everywhere from a Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signing event to college football games.

DESANTIS BILL SIGNING INTERRUPTED BY ‘LET’S GO BRANDON!’ CHANTS

It started a few months ago after a reporter who was interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway claimed a crowd shouting “F— Joe Biden” might have been cheering for the winning driver and saying, “Let’s go, Brandon!”

Stapleton himself doesn’t go into politics too much but last year he expressed support for Black Lives Matter after the murder of George Floyd.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Do I think Black lives matter? Absolutely. I don’t know how you can think they don’t,” he told CBS News last year. “There’s a very broad awakening that’s come about,” the singer said. “It’s time for me to listen. It’s time for other folks to listen.”