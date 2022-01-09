NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from her office on Sunday night.

According to a statement, the Congresswoman is recovering from the virus at home and is experiencing symptoms. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez received her booster shot in the fall, according to the statement.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ FILMED MASKLESS AT PACKED FLORIDA BAR

The positive coronavirus test comes shortly after the congresswoman was seen without a mask in a Miami bar, according to video that circulated on social media.

On Dec. 30, the National Review also reported that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was spotted maskless in Miami while at a restaurant outdoors with her boyfriend.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s trip to Florida came during a time when her home state of New York saw a record surge in coronavirus cases due to the omicron variant’s spread.

The Congresswoman responded by criticizing Republicans for “projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet.”

AOC FUNDRAISES AFTER BEING SPOTTED IN MIAMI AMID NYC COVID-19 ONSLAUGHT

“It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general. These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said.

In the announcement on Sunday night, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s office encouraged Americans to get their booster shot and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

