Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from her office on Sunday night.

According to a statement, the Congresswoman is recovering from the virus at home and is experiencing symptoms. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez received her booster shot in the fall, according to the statement.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ FILMED MASKLESS AT PACKED FLORIDA BAR

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a rally for immigration provisions to be included in the Build Back Better Act outside the U.S. Capitol, Dec. 7, 2021 in Washington. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The positive coronavirus test comes shortly after the congresswoman was seen without a mask in a Miami bar, according to video that circulated on social media.

On Dec. 30, the National Review also reported that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was spotted maskless in Miami while at a restaurant outdoors with her boyfriend.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s trip to Florida came during a time when her home state of New York saw a record surge in coronavirus cases due to the omicron variant’s spread.

Ocasio-Cortez was spotted in Florida with her boyfriend amid a coronavirus spike in New York City, in a photo published by National Review. (National Review/Anonymous)

The Congresswoman responded by criticizing Republicans for “projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet.”

AOC FUNDRAISES AFTER BEING SPOTTED IN MIAMI AMID NYC COVID-19 ONSLAUGHT

“It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general. These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said.

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, attends a press conference about a postal banking pilot program outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, April 15, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

In the announcement on Sunday night, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s office encouraged Americans to get their booster shot and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

