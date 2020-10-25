AOC tells Jane Fonda it's OK to be Trump's 'public enemy No. 1': 'That's a good thing'

Being attacked President Trump is a “badge of honor,” U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told actress Jane Fonda during an online interview last week.

“If the worst and most authoritarian, borderline — or probably, actually — fascistic president in modern history considers me public enemy No. 1, I think that’s a good thing. I’m doing a great job,” the New York Democrat said in an interview for Greenpeace during Fonda’s “Fire Drill Fridays.”

Ocasio-Cortez and the three other so-called “Squad” members are frequent targets for President Trump because of their liberal policy proposals and their tendency to speak out against him as well.

Separately on Friday, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted she was offended by Trump referring to her by her nickname “AOC,” rather than addressing her as Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez.

AOC SLAMS REPUBLICANS FOR USING NICKNAMES OT REFER TO FEMALE LAWMAKERS

In the interview with Fonda, Ocasio-Cortez also spoke about why young voters — a demographic that could help Democratic nominee Joe Biden if they turn out to vote — usually come out in small numbers.

“It’s kind of this cyclical thing because the reason young people aren’t really passionate or supportive of a lot of elected officials is because a lot of elected officials do nothing substantively to address the real material cares that a young electorate is passionate about,” she said, mentioning issues like student loans and climate change.

Fonda suggested the prospect of implementing the Green New Deal — Ocasio-Cortez’s signature climate proposal — would bring a large number of young people to the polls.

“I can’t believe how it resonates with young people and gives them hope,” she told Ocasio-Cortez.

AOC’S DEBUT TWITCH STREAM QUICKLY BECOMES ONE OF PLATFORM’S MOST VIEWED

The New York congresswoman agreed, adding that she and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., registered thousands of young voters last week while streaming themselves playing the popular online game “Among Us” on Twitch.

The 31-year-old also said to progressives not necessarily excited about voting for Biden that she believes he’s more “vulnerable to [our] activism” while Trump is “accountable to no one.”

She said it’s OK to admit Biden isn’t perfect and to still support him.

“I am casting this vote out of solidarity with the most marginalized and vulnerable communities,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This isn’t always about support for the candidate,” she added. “We can make tactical votes.”