AOC, Squad silent on Winsome Sears’ historic Virginia election victory

Members of the Squad did not respond when asked to comment on the historic Virginia lieutenant governor election of Winsome Sears, who will be the first woman Lt. Gov., the first Black woman elected statewide, and the first naturalized citizen to hold the position.

Fox News reached out to the press secretaries of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Cori Bush and Ayanna Pressley, as well as Ilhan Omar’s chief of staff, requesting comment on Sears’ win early Wednesday. None of the spokespeople responded to the requests by close of business Wednesday.

“I’m telling you that what you are looking at is the American dream,” Sears, a Republicans, said early Wednesday morning during her victory speech.

Sears, a Marine Corps veteran, immigrated to the United States from Jamaica as a child, and previously served a single term in Virginia’s House of Delegates from 2002 to 2004.

Her 2021 run for lieutenant governor marked her return to politics after her term in the House of Delegates.

“In case you haven’t noticed, I am Black. And I have been Black all my life, but that’s not what this is about,” she continued.

“What we are going to do now is be about the business of the Commonwealth,” she said. “We have things to tend to. We are going to fully fund our historically Black colleges and universities. We’re going to have safer neighborhoods, safer communities, and our children are going to get a good education.”

Fox News examined the Twitter feeds belonging to the Squad members and also found no tweets concerning Sears’ historic win, despite their history of supporting other women and women of color running for office.

Tlaib, for example, did tweet about other Black politicians winning elections, calling the wins “incredible.”

Pressley’s Twitter account also celebrated the Boston mayoral election of Michelle Wu, who will be the city’s first woman and first person of color to be elected mayor in the city.

“Activist, advocate, sister-in-service, partner-in-good, Boston City Councilor, mother, MAYOR OF BOSTON. Congratulations @wutrain. Boston is ready for you,” Pressley tweeted of Wu, who is the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants.

Sears will lead Virginia with Glenn Youngkin, who won the governor election after it was previously expected to swing in favor of Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

“My fellow Virginians,” he said at his victory speech. “We stand here this morning at this defining moment, a defining moment that, yes, started with two people on a walk. And a defining moment that is now millions of Virginians walking together. Walking together, sharing dreams and hopes just like the ones that have always been planted on my own heart.”