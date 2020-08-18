AOC snaps at Bobby Jindal over 60-second Democratic Convention speaking window

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez snapped at former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal on Twitter Tuesday after he pointed out that she had only a 60-second speaking window at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Jindal, a Republican, noted the short time span and wrote that Republicans “should give her more time at their convention to show voters how crazy Dem ideas are.”

The Democratic freshman congresswoman responded about an hour and 20 minutes later.

“If I can regularly roast Trump sycophants in 280 characters or less, I can speak to progressive values in 60 secs,” she claimed.

The prominent progressive Ocasio-Cortez also echoed the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) talking points, accusing Jindal of supporting a “GOP sabatoge (sic) of people’s medicine, votes, etc by mail.”

“Apparently democracy means nothing to you,” she added.

Jindal, without responding to Ocasio-Cortez, followed up by tweeting, “Dems spending a lot of time telling us why they hate @realDonaldTrump and think voters should vote against him. Hope they spend a little time at least pretending to make their case for @JoeBiden.”

Democrats have argued that planned changes at the U.S. Postal Service are slowing the mail and putting the 2020 election at risk. In a pair of news releases this week, the DNC blasted what the party calls “Trump’s USPS Sabotage” – calling it an intentional slowdown of Postal Service mail delivery.

“Trump’s slowdown is dangerous for many Americans across the country who rely on the mail to get the lifesaving medications they need,” the Democrats argued. They said paychecks and bills have been held up as well.

On Tuesday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced that changes to the Postal Service would be postponed until after the election to alleviate those concerns.

“To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded,” he said in a statement.

The standoff over the Postal Service comes as both parties argue over the proposed expansion of mail-in voting ahead of Election Day – with Republicans raising flags about possible fraud and Democrats accusing the GOP of trying to suppress voter turnout.

Ocasio-Cortez has separately called on DeJoy to testify under oath regarding the Postal Service situation. He is expected to do so before a Senate committee Friday.

The congresswoman’s 60-second pre-recorded remarks were expected to air Tuesday night during the Democratic National Convention.

