AOC says Texas pro-choice group donations ‘spiked’ after Sarah Palin feud

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said she raised over $300,000 for abortion rights groups in Texas following the state’s new law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Democrats are blasting the Texas Heartbeat Act, or S.B. 8, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, which prohibits all abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around six weeks, and also gives individuals the right to sue abortion clinics or those who help women get abortions in the state. The Supreme Court ruled last week in a 5-4 decision that the law could remain in effect.

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ MOCKED FOR USING TERM ‘MENSTRUATING PERSON’ TO DESCRIBE WOMEN IN INTERVIEW

Since Sept. 1, Ocasio-Cortez’s email and social media campaigns highlighting the issue have brought in $300,000 in donations for organizations “providing much needed resources to folks seeking abortion care in Texas,” her campaign team announced in a press release Friday.

The release said fundraising had “spiked” after Sarah Palin’s Fox News interview, in which Palin slammed Ocasio-Cortez for referring to women as “menstruating” people.

Ocasio-Cortez had tweeted Wednesday: “The gutting of Roe v Wade imperils every menstruating person in the US, every person who engages in sex, and every person who values our constitutional right to privacy. Just one reason Roe isn’t a “women’s issue” beyond the fact that people who aren’t women can menstruate too!”

Palin ripped the self-described democratic socialist as a “fake feminist” over the comment.

“She’s milking the whole female thing, and as a real feminist, I’m embarrassed for her,” Palin said Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ocasio-Cortez responded to Palin with a video Thursday sarcastically advising the former Alaska governor to call the hotline “1-800-CRY-NOW.” The congresswoman later announced she set up a website of the same name that acts as a donation page to abortion providers.

Ocasio-Cortez’s team said donations poured in from 4,000 individuals and will be allocated to multiple abortion rights groups, including Texas Equal Access Fund and Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, Inc.