Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was back on Twitter less than a day after saying she was taking a hiatus from the social media platform.

Ocasio-Cortez ended a brief break from Twitter with posts Tuesday, one targeting Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for his opposition to President Biden’s Build Back Better legislation.

“Seniors, kids, & people with disabilities in my community have been sleeping with bubble jackets on in 18 degree nights, despite paying rent, bc the NYCHA funding to fix their heating and capital needs is in BBB.” Ocasio-Cortez said in response to a report that Manchin considered Build Back Better “dead.”

“Where should I direct them to wait out the cold? Manchin’s yacht?” she added.

Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter later the same day to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The tweets come less than a day after Ocasio-Cortez revealed on Instagram Monday that she was taking a break from Twitter, responding to a user who was curious about her lack of posts since her COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Yeah, when I got COVID, I turned off all my devices, which means I wasn’t really on social media that much or anything like that,” Ocasio-Cortez responded. “People kind of fight and gossip and all this other stuff so much, but – and there’s a lot of negativity on there – but I’ll be back. Don’t worry,” she said. “But I’ll be back, don’t worry. Just feel like a break.”

Ocasio-Cortez tested positive for COVID-19 just days after she was spotted maskless multiple times during a trip to Florida.

The lawmaker responded to the controversy by taking to Twitter to slam Republicans for “projecting their sexual frustrations.”

“If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet,” Ocasio-Cortez said in response to one critic.

“It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general,” she added. “These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird.”