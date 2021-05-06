AOC says Planned Parenthood promotes births, saves lives

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made an impassioned case arguing those who truly value life must support Planned Parenthood, noting “how many babies have been born” because of prenatal services offered by the organization.

The New York Democrat also said that she was a “Planned Parenthood” baby, as her mother relied on prenatal services offered by Planned Parenthood before her birth.

“If we want to talk about Planned Parenthood let’s talk about how many lives Planned Parenthood has saved. And how many babies have been born because of the prenatal care provided by Planned Parenthood,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Planned Parenthood’s annual 2019-2020 report said it provided 354,871 abortion services and 8,626 prenatal services.

She spoke during a House committee hearing titled Birthing While Black: Examining America’s Black Maternal Health Crisis.

“If we’re concerned about life, we don’t get to talk about anyone else … when we are upholding policies that kill people,” she continued.

The provider offered a majority of its services to sexually transmitted infections care and treatment — over 5.4 million. It also offered over 2.5 million contraceptive services and around 600,000 cancer screenings, and care for miscarriages, among other services.

“I don’t want to hear a single person on this committee or outside of this committee talk about valuing life when they continue to uphold the death penalty, when they continue to support policies that disproportionately incarcerate and lead to the deaths of black men and people throughout this country and uphold an absolutely unjust medical system that exists for-profit that allows people to die because they can’t afford to live,” Ocasio-Cortez.

