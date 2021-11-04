AOC says Dem Election Day losses result of running ‘fully 100% super moderated campaign’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed that Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia gubernatorial election because Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe ran a “100% super moderated campaign” that didn’t “energize a progressive base.”

“Plus, on the election front. I actually think we have good news as well. I know that Virginia was a huge bummer. And honestly, if anything, I think that the results show the limits of trying to run a fully 100% super moderated campaign that does not excite speak to or energize a progressive base. And frankly, we weren’t even really invited to contribute on that race,” Ocasio-Cortez said in an Instagram story Wednesday evening, which has since been shared on other social media platforms.

McAuliffe held onto a single-digit lead over Youngkin in the months leading up to Election Day, but was ultimately defeated even after campaigning with President Biden, Vice President Harris, former President Obama, and other top Democrats.

He previously served one term in the governor’s seat from 2014 to 2018 and has been a close ally of the Clintons, serving as Hillary Clinton’s chairman of her failed 2008 presidential campaign. He also has ties to self-described democratic socialists, including fundraising for Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman earlier this year.

The win for Youngkin is now seen as a referendum on Biden’s administration as well as liberal ideologies that have spread under his administration.

“I think the American people are saying don’t do that- don’t double down on taxation and spending. The American people have had enough of all of this excess, and I think they sent a message yesterday: stop. That’s the message that should be taken by the Democrats out of yesterday’s election,” Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said on Fox News’ “The Story” Wednesday afternoon.

The win for Youngkin came after national and local outrage over a sexual assault case from a Loudoun County public school, which refocused the campaign on education in recent weeks.

“[W]hen [parents] heard Terry McAuliffe say…that parents don’t have a role in their kids’ education…this ceased to be a campaign, and it started to be a movement led by parents,” Youngkin said Wednesday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “And while the kitchen table issues that are so important to all Virginians – low taxes and safe communities and great jobs – continued to be very much front and center, education really did become the top issue in this election.”

Twitter users have criticized Ocasio-Cortez for the analysis of the race, with many mocking the take as out of touch and explaining McAuliffe’s campaign was not based on “moderate” policies. Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the matter.